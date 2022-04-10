Tommy Hough campaigns San Diego City Council District 6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three candidates are running San Diego City Council in District 6 — special education assistant Jane L. Glasson, County Planning Commissioner Tommy Hough, and nonprofit executive director Kent Lee will by vying for the seat in the June 7 primary election.

District 6 includes the neighborhoods of Clairemont Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Miramar, Park Village, Rancho Peñasquitos, and Sorrento Valley.

Chris Cate, District 6’s current city councilmember, will be termed out, having served since winning the election in 2014.

Candidate Tommy Hough joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his campaign for District 6’s City Council seat.