Tommy Hough, candidate for San Diego City Council District 6





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tommy Hough is running for the San Diego City Council District 6.

He has enjoyed a great deal of professional success in San Diego, particularly during his years as a radio host at FM 94/9, KPRI, 91X, and as the founder and host of shows like Brunch With Bob and Friends and Treehuggers International. He has also been a part of environmental organizations like Surfrider and San Diego Audubon, helping to lead and coordinate the ReWild Mission Bay campaign.

Hough joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his candidacy and eventual plans.