Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate.

District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.

Hough ran for City Council in 2018, but missed the mark narrowly and lost to Chris Cate, who currently holds the only Republican seat on the council. He is running again with a promise to oppose an additional trash tax and work against any repeated disasters akin to the 101 Ash St. debacle.

On “Good Morning San Diego”, Hough spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about the proposed trash tax that will appear on the 2022 midterm ballots as Measure D. He begged the question: if City Council can waste $86 million on a bailout for 101 Ash St., why should they dip further into the pockets of middle class San Diegans?