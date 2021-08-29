Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote by mail for recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest with the recall election, coming up on Sept. 14.

Aug. 30 is the last day to register to vote by mail.

Larson expressed suspicion at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to send out more California stimulus checks two weeks leading up to the recall election and his choice to not join in any gubernatorial debates.