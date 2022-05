Tony Gwynn’s daughter, Anisha Gwynn, to sing the National Anthem on her fathers birthday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tony Gwynn was born May 9, 1960, and on Monday night’s game his daughter Anisha Gwynn will sing the National Anthem for his birthday!

The Padres will host the Chicago Cubs on “Mr. Padre” Tony Gwynn’s Birthday.

There will also be a Tony Gwynn Jersey giveaway.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Anisha Gwynn on “Good Morning San Diego” about tonight’s game and her singing.