Tony Krvaric recaps first GOP Presidential Debate

MILWAUKEE (KUSI) – Tony Krvaric attended the GOP Presidential Debate in Milwaukee, and although Trump was not there, Krvaric doesn’t believe one debate will change anything. Krvaric expects the process to be “messy,” but is confident the Republican party will support the eventual nominee.

Krvaric discusses the highlights and what to expect as the campaigns continue with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego.