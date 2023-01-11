Tony Orlando to perform at Sycuan Casino Resort on January 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Singer Tony Orlando was one of the biggest pop stars of the early ’70s, best remembered for the mammoth hit “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree.”

He entered the music business at the age of 16 following a successful audition for producer Don Kirshner. Orlando’s first hit, 1961’s “Halfway to Paradise,” was written for him by Carole King, who also authored the Top 20 follow-up, “Bless You.”

He’s managed to entertain audiences for more than forty years and continues to build an impressive resume that includes theater, production, and music.

On Saturday, January 15, Tony Orlando will be performing at Sycuan Casino Resort.

For tickets, click here.