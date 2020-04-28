Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell recovers COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media at the beginning of April to inform his followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual. I just got confirmation that I’ve indeed tested positive for the coronavirus,” Mitchell said in his video message.

I’m Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come! – Stokes pic.twitter.com/hmPbz3R2gz — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 1, 2020

Mitchell shared his journey online and 10 days later he was virus free. While recovering the Broadway star has been singing from his NYC apartment window to salute health care workers.

The Broadway actor joined Good Morning San Diego to share his battle against COVID-19.