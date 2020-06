Top fitness trainer Todd Durkin discusses his new book, workouts and the current sports environment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the top fitness instructors and personal trainers, Todd Durkin, has just released his 3rd book. “Get Your Mind Right: 10 Keys to Unlock Your Potential & Ignite Your Success” is now available.

The foreward of his book was written by NFL quarterback Drew Brees.

Durkin discussed the book and a variety of other topics on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.