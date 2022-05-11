Top Gun House in Oceanside reopens as ‘The HIGH-Pie’

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The historic Top Gun House in Oceanside, reopens to the public as the home of The HIGH-Pie created by chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality.

The HIGH-Pie makes individual hand pie filled with compote made from seasonal, locally picked fruits, such as All-American favorites like apple and cherry and then served on a popsicle stick .

As and ode to it’s historic home HIGH-Pie’s packaging is designed 1950’s military design, with vintage composition and red, white, and blue Americana color palettes.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the new “HIGH-Pie” to preview their delicious food and immerse herself in everything Top Gun.