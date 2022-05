Top Gun’s “Maverick” touches down at the USS Midway Museum in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An exciting fan-experience is happening at the USS Midway Museum on Wednesday.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out on the deck of the Midway previewing the Red Carpet Premier of Top Gun Maverick.

Continuing the top gun fun, Kevin LaRosa, the “Areal Coordinator & Camera Pilot for Top Gun: Maverick” was on set talking with Lauren Phinney about what it was like working on the film.