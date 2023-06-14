Top Prospect Ethan Salas begins journey to Padres in nearby Lake Elsinore

Up in Padres Single- A, the Lake Elsinore Storm, is AJ Preller’s brand new 5.6 million dollar prize, the honorable Ethan Salas playing in his second homestand. Did we mention the catcher…and highest paid pick in the international draft pool… just recently celebrated his 17th birthday?

Our Allison Edmonds sitting down with the top 100 MLB prospect as we get a peek as to what the future may look like down the road for the Friars.