Topgun instructor on the F-14 Tomcat to host book signing at Bay Books in Coronado

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Topgun instructor who took part in the iconic film is coming to San Diego and you get a chance to meet him.

Dave “Bio” Baranek joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the book signing, taking place at Bay Books in Coronado on Aug. 15 at noon.

He has spent 20 years in the Navy on F-14 Tomcat Squadrons and Topgun Training Program.

Baranek also flew aerial sequences used in the film “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise.

Bay Books is located at 1007 Orange Ave. in Coronado and goes from noon to 2 p.m.