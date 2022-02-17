Torrey Pines Boys Lacrosse prepares for upcoming season with annual Puke Hill run

DEL MAR, CA (KUSI) – The “Puke Hill” run for the Torrey Pines Boys Lacrosse team became a tradition twelve years ago. The hill challenges the athletes strength, mental toughness, and work ethic. Each year, the team gathers before season to run Puke Hill together.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at Torrey Pines High School with the team and spoke with some of the players and head coach, Jono Zissi about the upcoming season and the traditional Puke Hill run. Zissi says, “This is a tradition that’s twelve years deep and every year we look forward to it. These guys will get through it together, some guys will struggle, and other guys will hopefully help them. Together, they can overcome challenges and that’s the point.”