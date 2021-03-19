Torrey Pines Boys Lacrosse runs Puke Hill to prepare for the 2021 Lacrosse season

TORREY PINES HIGH SCHOOL- (KUSI)

The Torrey Pines Boys Lacrosse team is preparing for their 2021 Lacrosse Season. A long-time tradition for the program is to run the famous hill behind the school called, Puke Hill.

Puke Hill tests your strength, fitness level, and mental toughness.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with head coach of eleven years, Jono Zissi about the impact COVID-19 has put on the team. However, Zissi says, “We are focusing on our 3rd CIF Championship this year and the boys are ready to be back on the field.”

Kacey McKinnon also spoke with Senior Team Captain, Dewey Egan who will be Playing Division I Lacrosse next year at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.