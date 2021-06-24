Torrey Pines Golf Course reopens to the public after the US Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course is officially reopened to the public on Wednesday after hosting the US Open. The course opened up tee times for Tuesday late Sunday night. The people who got to play Wednesday were a lucky group as the tee times filled up in under a minute.

All of the golfer were very excited to play the course set up. They had cut down some of the rough, but essentially the course is in the best shape. If you are trying to play at Torrey, officials recommend booking in advance. Also, if possible, get a residents card.

These lucky golfers were able to grab a few tee times that were available @TorreyPinesGolf to play the course in the same conditions the pros did for the @usopengolf @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/FJIFu1TaMs — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 23, 2021