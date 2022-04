Torrey Pines High School Boys Lacrosse hosts ‘signing day’ for honorary teammate

TORREY PINES (KUSI) – A special ceremony was held Wednesday night at Torrey Pines High School as the boys lacrosse team welcomed a special new member to their squad.

They partnered with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, a group that pairs kids diagnosed with serious illnesses to sports teams.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Torrey Pines High School with details on the excitement.