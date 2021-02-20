Torrey Pines High School Football Coach overjoyed at County’s resumption of youth sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a lawsuit filed by two local high school athletes, a Vista judge sided heavily with Torrey Pines Football Coach Ron Gladnick, allowing the resumption of outdoor youth sports with modifications in counties with case rates at or below 14 per 100,000.

Although this ruling is strictly for San Diego County, it sets a precedent for other counties, Coach Gladnick noted.

Weekly testing is required for all athletes and coaches in the sports.

Testing will be paid for by the state and results will come back within 24 hours.

Coach Gladnick mentioned he told his kids the morning of the ruling, “You’ve never seen such an explosion of spontaneous joy in your whole life.”