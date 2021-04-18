Torrey Pines High School football season resumes despite closures earlier in year

TORREY PINES (KUSI) – Torrey Pines High School’s Head Football Coach Rod Gladnick has been celebrating — along with players and other coaches — the resumption of his football team’s season.

He and Coach Marlon Gardinera of Scripps Ranch High School, with others in the “Let Them Play CA” movement, were vital in getting California schools to open up youth sports.

Coach Gladnick emphasized that he’s received many emails and messages from kids and parents outpouring their gratitude to him.

“Originally the goal was to use football coaches across the state of California to make a large enough splash to get the attention of the governor of Sacramento and with the help of KUSI and countless other outlets across the state, we were able to do that. And you know, that culminated, 13 days after I appeared on KUSI the first time, my cell phone rang and it was Gavin Newsom.”

Gladnick continued, stating that the long call with the California governor went well, in that they both voiced the challenges they were facing respectively.

Torrey Pines High School’s Coach Ron Gladnick joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the success.