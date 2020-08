Torrey Pines senior Matthew Lauter leaving San Diego but will play in MWC in college

Matthew Lauter is following a tradition in his family where several have went on to play college football. Lauter, is leaving San Diego in 2021 to stay in the Mountain West Conference but play at Boise State University. He plays on sides of the ball for the Torrey Pines Falcons, tight end and linebacker. Why did he choose BSU over some other universities? He explains during an interview on Tuesday afternoon.