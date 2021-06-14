‘Tour del Vino’ set to resume with California reopening on June 15

TEMECULA (KUSI) – One of the industries hit the hardest during this pandemic has been the wine tasting and touring industry.

When California fully reopens on June 15, wine tours will officially return, which are plentiful in San Diego County and the entire state.

Owner of Temecula’s “Tour del Vino,” Sue Reyes, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss what Tour del Vino has been through, and what it has to offer now.

Tour del Vino gives guests different options depending on the size of the group and a variety of customizable packages to cater to your needs and desires.

The winery also offers birthday parties, in addition to bachelor and bachelorette parties.