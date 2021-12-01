Town Hall meeting to oppose SANDAG mileage tax and sales tax hikes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday night, San Diego residents gathered for a town hall meeting to learn more about SANDAGS most recent proposal.

SANDAG is currently exploring ideas on how to tax San Diego drivers four to six cents per mile driven.

Organizations like Reform California are fighting back, and on Good Morning San Diego, chairman Carl Demaio partnered with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to talk about how he plans to push back against the proposal.