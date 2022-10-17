Townhall meeting to discuss Sexually Violent Predator placements in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually Violent Predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend.

After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.

Multiple SVP’s have recently been placed in District 5, so on Tuesday, Oct. 17 Supervisor Jim Desmond hosted a virtual townhall meeting alongside the District Attorney’s office and San Diego Sherriff’s office to discuss the placement process of SVPs.

Supervisor Desmond joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the townhall and what it offered community members.