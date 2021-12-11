Toy n Joy Workshop will be open all day Sunday on Kroc Day of Giving





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Major Rob Birks with The Krok Center about their upcoming Toy n Joy Workshop will be open all day Sunday Dec. 12 to accept toy and food donations.

The Salvation Army is calling on you to act during the holiday season to give to others.

To help the families served by The Salvation Army Kroc Center they need to collect 10,000 toys, 6,000 cans and boxes of foods, and 650 $20 gift cards by December 14th.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center relies on toy and food donations from our community to make Christmas happen each year for low income families.

You can help by donating online with bit.ly/fillthesack or in person at the Kroc Center located at 6845 University Ave

For any other information visit sd.kroccenter.org/christmas