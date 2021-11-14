Toys for Tots Car Show to gather car fans and new toys for charity





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Classic Thunderbirds of San Diego will be presenting a car show to provide toys for kids during the holidays, encouraging San Diegans from all over the county to bring a new and unwrapped toy to the event for charity.

KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by David Durrill, President of the Classic Thunderbirds of San Diego, on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rides and the event.

The event takes place on Nov. 20 on East Mission Bay Drive.

Bring an unwrapped toy (without batteries) to the event and take a gander at a lot of swanky cars.