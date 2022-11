Toys for Tots kicks off the holiday season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Toys for Tots; holiday toy-drive is officially in full swing, and San Diego Fire and Rescue is celebrating nearly 20 years of participation.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon wet live at Fire Station 5 in Hillcrest with details.

Community members can drop off wrapped, new toys and books at any of several locations.

More info on the Toys for Tots official website.