TPUSA Ambassador Sarah Rodriguez reacts to Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Again citing rising coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths over the past month, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced plans for a “regional stay-at-home order” that will be implemented in areas running low on intensive-care unit beds.

The order would be triggered when ICU bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Although no region met that criteria as of Thursday, Newsom said the Southern California region could meet it in a matter of days.

Unlike the state’s four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system, which grades every county individually, the new stay-at-home order will apply more broadly to five “regions” in the state: Southern California, the Bay Area, the greater Sacramento area, Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

Newsom’s announcement comes as bad news for many Californians who are tired of being told what to do without any evidence to back up his decision making process.

Co-founder of Defend the Badge and Turning Point USA Ambassador, Sarah Rodriguez, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to react to the restrictions of Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order.