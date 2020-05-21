Trace Adkins on his performance at the 31st annual National Memorial Day concert in Washington D.C.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-hosted by Joe and actor Gary Sinise, the 31st annual concert event will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, with special segments honoring those heroes waging the war against COVID-19.

This year’s line-up includes past and present guests General Colin Powell, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Fleming, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Trace Adkins, Mary McCormack, Esai Morales, CeCe Winans and Kellie O’Hara with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Due to the pandemic, the traditional live concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

Actor/Veteran’s Advocate Joe Mantegna and Singer/Veteran’s Advocate Trace Adkins spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego about his upcoming performance at the 31st annual National Memorial Day concert in Washington D.C.