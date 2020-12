Traci’s Paws Holiday Drive-Thru supports Military and homeless pets

A local non-profit, Traci’s Paws is hosting its 5th annual Unleash the Holiday Cheer event at Sharp Healthcare on December, 6th. Traci’s Paws mission is about military appreciation and rescue pet awareness.

The event on Sunday is FREE for military and veterans. The event is from 11am-2pm.

For more info on Traci’s Paws, visit: https://www.tracispaws.org/