Tracking the progress of Let Them Breathe’s lawsuit against California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The group “Let Them Breathe” recently filed a lawsuit against the state of California for requiring all K-12 students to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Melanie Burkholder of Let Them Breathe joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the latest in her group’s efforts.

Judge Cynthia Freeland, the same judge who heard Let Them Breathe’s lawsuit on reopening schools in March, has been assigned to hear their case.

It is not yet known when exactly their case will be heard.

The group is asking that mask wearing be optional for all K-12 students.