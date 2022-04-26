Tracy Croxen runs for LLS Woman of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year campaign is underway.

Tracy Croxen will be hosting a fundraising event called “Station Pizza Dine Out Night” on Saturday April 30th from 11:00am to 8:00pm in honor of her daughter, leukemia warrior, Jocelyn.

Mention Tracy and 30% of the proceeds from your meal will be donated to LLS.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with candidate Tracy Croxen, about her campaign and special fundraising event.

Station Pizza: 1531 West Mission Road San Marcos, Ca 92069