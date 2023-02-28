Traffic detour northbound on Texas Street to last three weeks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Starting at 6 p.m. today, the city of San Diego will close northbound traffic lanes of Texas Street to replace a guardrail and reconstruct the stormwater channel next to the road.

A detour will be in place to direct northbound traffic heading into Mission Valley from Texas Street to alternate routes on Adams Avenue and Interstate 805, city spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The Texas Street northbound lane will remain closed through Tuesday, and then will close intermittently throughout the length of the project, which is expected to last at least three weeks, depending on weather conditions.

During the road closure, city crews will be doing grading and reconstruction work in the channel along the northbound lane of Texas Street toaddress erosion caused by recent storms. The project also includes the removal and replacement of a damaged guardrail.

Signs were posted for the past week notifying travelers of the restricted access and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.