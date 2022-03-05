Traffic stopped at SR-94 after driver gets shot from moving car in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – A 27-year-old National City woman is in a hospital after she was shot Saturday while driving on state Route 94, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at 5:40 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up behind a white Ford Edge that was traveling westbound on SR-94 east of Kenwood Drive, according to CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

An occupant of the vehicle fired several shots at the Ford, the officer said. Several of the rounds penetrated the Ford and the woman was struck, causing her to veer to the left and crash into the center median.

The other vehicle fled on westbound SR-94. No description of that vehicle was immediately available.

CHP units, medics and deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego and was being treated for her injuries, Garrow said.

The car she was driving also had two passengers, but officials did not report any additional injuries.

Westbound SR-94 was shut down for about two hours for an investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting was asked to call the CHP El Cajon area office at 7619-401-2000.