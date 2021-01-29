Train kills man nearby Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A passenger train struck and killed a man near Lindbergh Field today.

The Amtrak train was heading north shortly after noon when its engineer spotted the pedestrian walking toward the tracks in the area of Noell and West Washington streets in the Five Points area, just west of Interstate 5, according to sheriff’s officials.

“The engineer sounded the emergency horns and applied the emergency brakes, but the man ignored the warnings,” Sgt. Jason Burk said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to identify the deceased pedestrian.

The fatality led to rail-service delays of several hours in the area into the late afternoon, transit officials said.