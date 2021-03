Trainer Todd Durkin blasts San Diego Unified for banning parents from attending games

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prep sports being allowed to resume across the state, now San Diego Unified School District said it will not allow parents or fans to attend upcoming games.

San Diego trainer, Todd Durkin, called for Board of Education to allow parents to attend games.

This for all my fiends over at the @sdschools Board of Education to allow parents in the stands for our some 15,000 student-athletes starting IMMEDIATELY. Who do you represent Board of Ed & what do u know that 49-other states dont?@KUSINews @letthemplayca1 @KUSIPPR @cifsds pic.twitter.com/9PLMKKsMFe — Todd Durkin (@ToddDurkin) March 10, 2021