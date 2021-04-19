TranscenDANCE opens a facility in Lemon Grove

TranscenDANCE Youth Arts Project has officially moved in to their first permanent home and studio in Lemon Grove! After providing services in a variety of ways, this facility will help bring their mission to life. They are passionate about guiding young people in underserved communities to transcend barriers, expand their ambitions, and create positive change for themselves, their families, and their communities. They are looking forward to providing classes over the summer at this new space.

