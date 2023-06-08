Transparency Foundation finds massive fraud in California’s elections





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, the Transparency Foundation released the results of an audit of the way California ran elections during the 2021-2022 cycle.

The audit gives California a failing grade on election integrity.

Reform California’s Carl DeMaio led the audit team and serves on the Transparency Foundation board. DeMaio joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain the fraud found, and how it has a massive impact on California’s elections.

DeMaio explained the public has no trust in elections, and people can look at the report themselves.

California failed 9 out of 10 criteria.

For more information visit: www.electionintergrityCA.com