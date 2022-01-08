Trash Strike Week 4: Republic Sanitation strike continues after latest rejected offer

Matt Prichard,
Posted:

Matt Prichard

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out in Chula Vista where Republic employees are still on strike and trash is still piling up.

The sanitation workers are advocating for better pay and better equipment, and claim to be making headway in an appropriate negotiation.

This is the 4th week that this “trash talk” has been a main focus in San Diego, simply because it’s inconvenience to the consumer.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

This trash hauling strike has gone too long and everyone should ask why?

Trash talk: Discussing a possible end to free trash pickup in City of San Diego

Republic Services strike enters week 3, garbage continues piling up

Republic Services’ garbage collection strike impacts San Diego county through New Years

Hundreds of Republic Services sanitation workers strike over contract negotiations

 

 

Categories: Good Evening San Diego, Local San Diego News