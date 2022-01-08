Trash Strike Week 4: Republic Sanitation strike continues after latest rejected offer
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out in Chula Vista where Republic employees are still on strike and trash is still piling up.
The sanitation workers are advocating for better pay and better equipment, and claim to be making headway in an appropriate negotiation.
This is the 4th week that this “trash talk” has been a main focus in San Diego, simply because it’s inconvenience to the consumer.
