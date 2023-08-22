Trash truck runs over, kills man on downtown street

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was run over and killed by a trash truck Tuesday in downtown San Diego, police reported.

The victim crawled from the west sidewalk of 1000 Sixth Avenue into the roadway at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department. He was said to be in his 30s.

The 59-year-old man driving the private trash truck was traveling southbound and struck the victim as he lay in the roadway, Foster said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. SDPD traffic units were handling the investigation.