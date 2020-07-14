Dr. Kelly Victory calls decision to keep kids from going to school an ‘epic mistake’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s governor is once again closing bars and indoor dining as the coronavirus sweeps the state with renewed ferocity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued a broad set of closures as the state recorded more than 329,000 cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations also have surged.

Newsom said the virus isn’t going away anytime soon and he pleaded with people to heed social distancing and mask health guidelines.

Meanwhile, many of the 30 counties on a state watch list were told to go even further and shut down gyms, malls, hair salons and indoor worship.

President of Victory Health Steamboat, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in coronavirus responses in San Diego.

Victory said the decision to keep children from going to school is an “epic mistake.”

Dr. Kelly Victory is a trauma and emergency physician with a specialty in disaster preparedness and response, and public health.

.@DrKellyVictory says the decision to keep schools closed is an "epic mistake." She explained kids are at an "extraordinarily low risk from becoming ill from COVID-19." Victory also said children are "unlikely" to be a spreader." Full Interview: https://t.co/A004ptNP06 pic.twitter.com/WVFDlzWNA0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 14, 2020