Travel mask mandate defies science, says Dr. Kelly Victory

PALM SPRINGS (KUSI) – The CDC has extended the public transportation mask mandate until May 3, which was supposed to expire on April 18.

The extra time will be used to gather more information about the omicron BA.2 variant, officials have said.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the remaining travel mask mandate for public transportation in the U.S.

The travel mask mandate defies logic and “sure as heck defies anything that you would call science,” Dr. Victory summed up.