Travel restrictions extended at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden administration is extending non-essential travel restrictions, for Canada and Mexico.

According to a federal register notice, the restrictions go into effect Thursday and will remain until august 21st.

These restrictions are not new, the US has been limiting non-essential travel along both borders since the start of the pandemic.

US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as people traveling for medical purposes or to attend school– are exempt from the restrictions.

An administration official says although there has been a positive development in the fight against the disease, recent outbreaks and continued transmission both in the United States and globally, pose a risk.

The extensions come on the heels of Canada’s Monday announcement that it would reopen its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents Aug. 9, with plans to allow fully vaccinated travelers from any country on Sept. 7.

Restrictions on entry into the U.S. by land and ferry travel are extended but people from Canada and Mexico have been allowed since January to fly into the U.S. with proof of a negative coronavirus test or recovery from COVID-19.