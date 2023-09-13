Tree lovers fight back against Coronado’s plan to remove Canary Island Pine Trees





CORONADO (KUSI) – The battle between tree lovers and lawn bowlers on Coronado Island has gone to the courts.

The lawn bowlers want to remove the Canary Island Pine Trees, while some Coronado residents have joined forces to prevent the removal of the trees they love. The Coronado Island Lawn Bowling Club claims the roots of the Canary Island Pine Trees are destroying their artificial lawn.

The tree lovers have been granted a temporary stay of execution, until the next court hearing in October.

Until the temporary stay of execution, the trees were set to be removed on September 12th.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke to the attorney and plaintiff against cutting down the trees, Christine Mott, about their efforts and why they needed to take the fight to court.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Coronado City Council voted to take the trees down, citing fungus and other issues, but legal action by the tree lovers stopped that removal.