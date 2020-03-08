Trending skin care treatments for both women and men

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kim Zen the Founder of Zen Derma Studios joined KUSI to talk about the latest trends in skincare for both women and men! Here’s what we found out:

An Aqua Facial will help to remove dead skin as well as to loosen and draw out impurities stuck in your skin.

An Enzyme Treatment will help to diminish scars, age spots, fine lines, and discoloration.

The BB Glow Treatment uses nano needling treatment to safely infuse tinted cream into the top layer of your skin.