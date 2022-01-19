Trespasser dies during fight with security guards at Chula Vista casino

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The death of a trespasser during a fight with security guards at a Chula Vista casino was under investigation Tuesday.

The man, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, got into a struggle with security workers who forcibly removed him from Seven Mile Casino on Bay Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

During the altercation in front of the gambling hall, the man fell to the ground along with the guards trying to subdue him, then passed out and stopped breathing, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two days prior to the fight, the man had been banned from the casino due to purported violent behavior toward staffers, according to police.

“During that incident, (he) assaulted security, was advised he was no longer welcomed at the casino and (informed that) if he returned he would be arrested for trespassing,” Peak said.

The CVPD Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the fatal encounter.

“No arrests have been made, but the security staff involved in the incident have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation,” the lieutenant said.