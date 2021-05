Tri-City coach Stan Bickley retires after 44 years

Tri City Christian Eagles hosting the Maranatha Christian Eagles!

Tri City’s Head Coach Stan Bickley retires after 44 year long career of coaching with 15 years of those being with Tri City!

Maranatha goes on to win 85-60.. but regardless we can agree tonight was about honoring Coach Bickley.

See everything from the touching night paying homage to Coach Bickley.