Tri-City Medical Center collaborates with Oceanside Police Department to support at-risk youth

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Tri-City Medical Center has partnered with the Oceanside Police Department to support their Oceanside Youth Partnership program helping at-risk-youth in the community.

The community celebrated the next graduating class at a ceremony on April 1st.

OYP was founded by Lieutenant Taurino Valdovinos, an 18-year veteran of the Oceanside Police Department, in March of 2018. Valdovinos called on his own experiences growing up as a youth in North County to mentor and instill a feeling of hope in program participants while also showing that local law enforcement is there to support and educate them for a more promising future. Since its inception, OYP has supported over 60 Oceanside youth.

“My biggest goal has always been to offer these kids a different perspective on what police are like and to build a positive relationship with law enforcement,” said Valdovinos. “Through the support of community partners like Tri-City Medical Center, we are able to continue offering these programs to the youth of Oceanside and provide meaningful education so that they can have hope for a brighter tomorrow.”

Tri-City Medical Center’s support of OYP extends beyond its financial contribution. Chief External Affairs Officer, Aaron Byzak, actively participates in the program as a guest speaker where he shares his personal experience growing up locally and provides guidance on the importance of personal responsibility.

“I have always admired Taurino’s commitment to the community through his work with the Oceanside Police Department, starting with patrol on through to the Gang Suppression Unit,” Byzak said. “It was a perfect fit for Tri-City Medical Center and our COASTAL Commitment initiative to support the education and security of the youth in the community. Being able to offer my own perspective and guidance to this next graduating class was a special experience and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come.”