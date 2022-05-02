Trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues

Amber Heard takes the stand with her testimony set to begin this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to continue today with her testimony set to begin sometime this week.

Depp concluded his time on the stand last week where he testified for four days claiming that he is a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard’s team has denied the allegations stating that their client is the victim of domestic abuse, not Depp.

This week is set to be a crucial week for the trial with Heard’s testimony coming as early as Monday.

However, Heard’s turn on the stand could be delayed in case of a major revelation during closing arguments from Depp’s legal team.