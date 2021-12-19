Trial of low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 shot for young children falls short





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pfizer says its vaccine for younger children may need a third dose to boost its effectiveness.

But a low-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on children ages 2-5 did not produce a potent immune response in a trial, the company announced on Dec. 17.

Board Certified Physician Dr. Jeff Barke joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines on children.

Dr. Jeff Barke maintained that children do not need to be given this vaccine because they are at such a low risk.