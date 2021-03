Tribute to Dune Buggy daddy, Bruce Myers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At the wizened age of 94, Dune Buggy Pioneer Bruce Myers died in his San Diego home on February 19.

The Meyers Manx Dune Buggy is a recreational automobile designed for desert racing and the car line dominated dune racing in its time.

